On National Doughnut Day Here Is Model Kara Del Toro Eating A Doughnut In A Bikini [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Everyone loves a good doughnut — heck, everyone will even eat a crappy doughnut. It’s like pizza and sex, even when it’s mediocre, it’s better than just about anything else.
Friday is National Doughnut Day so the fine people at Maxim.com reminded us of the time that model Kara Del Toro ate a doughnut while wearing a bikini.
Yeah donuts are my fave 🍩😛thanks @chrisapplebaum for letting me eat donuts for your KARA DEL TORO // EATS // Part 1 of 3
Had fun eating donuts for @chrisapplebaum KARA DEL TORO // EATS project // Part 2 of 3
Had fun eating donuts for @chrisapplebaum KARA DEL TORO EATS project // Part 3 of 3
You might remember Del Toro from her appearance in the Carl’s Jr. commercial that featured volleyball players.
With over 380,000 Instagram followers, Del Toro is set to be the next big thing in the modeling world and I would expect her to be on Kate Upton’s level in 2017.
After watching those videos I think it’s time to go and get some doughnuts. Where are the best doughnuts in Metro Detroit?