On National Doughnut Day Here Is Model Kara Del Toro Eating A Doughnut In A Bikini [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Everyone loves a good doughnut — heck, everyone will even eat a crappy doughnut. It’s like pizza and sex, even when it’s mediocre, it’s better than just about anything else.

Friday is National Doughnut Day so the fine people at Maxim.com reminded us of the time that model Kara Del Toro ate a doughnut while wearing a bikini.

You might remember Del Toro from her appearance in the Carl’s Jr. commercial that featured volleyball players.

With over 380,000 Instagram followers, Del Toro is set to be the next big thing in the modeling world and I would expect her to be on Kate Upton’s level in 2017.

Thank you @maximmag for including me on your HOT 💯 list this year 😱 I'm so honored to be on this list with so many other incredible women 💗🙏🏽 photo by @tatianagigi A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on May 31, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

✈️✈️✈️See y'all later. It's been real Texas. I love you ❤️💙🤠🇺🇸 A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on May 30, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

One of my favorites from @beachbunnyswimwear 💖 A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on May 15, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Happy place 🙏🏽☀️💦 pic by @megbatphoto A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

After watching those videos I think it’s time to go and get some doughnuts. Where are the best doughnuts in Metro Detroit?