National Doughnut Day, Kara Del Toro
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

On National Doughnut Day Here Is Model Kara Del Toro Eating A Doughnut In A Bikini [VIDEO]

June 2, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Kara Del Toro, National Doughnut Day

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Everyone loves a good doughnut — heck, everyone will even eat a crappy doughnut. It’s like pizza and sex, even when it’s mediocre, it’s better than just about anything else.

Friday is National Doughnut Day so the fine people at Maxim.com reminded us of the time that model Kara Del Toro ate a doughnut while wearing a bikini.

You might remember Del Toro from her appearance in the Carl’s Jr. commercial that featured volleyball players.

With over 380,000 Instagram followers, Del Toro is set to be the next big thing in the modeling world and I would expect her to be on Kate Upton’s level in 2017.

✈️✈️✈️See y'all later. It's been real Texas. I love you ❤️💙🤠🇺🇸

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

One of my favorites from @beachbunnyswimwear 💖

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

Happy place 🙏🏽☀️💦 pic by @megbatphoto

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

After watching those videos I think it’s time to go and get some doughnuts. Where are the best doughnuts in Metro Detroit?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch