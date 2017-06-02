Kidnapping, Robbery Suspect Considered ‘Armed And Extremely Dangerous’

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion, armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to Sheriff Tim Donnellon, David Aaron White, 54, was staying with his father on the 10000 block of Wilkes Rd. when his father went to the store at around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

When he returned, the father noticed that White was gone along with a handgun that was in his house. Officers were called to the home originally because it was believed that White was suicidal. When deputies arrived, the father said a neighbor called and said she had taken White to Detroit.

Deputies then spoke with the 86-year-old woman, who said White had come to her door shortly after 4 p.m. asking for help. When she let him in, he pointed a handgun at her and told her he needed money and a ride.

Once he was there, White purchased some drugs, believed to be heroin. The woman then began heading back toward St. Clair County.

White told her to pull over in the area of Gratiot and 14 Mile Road, where he got out. The woman drove back to her residence before calling White’s father. She did not directly contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Police describe White as a white male, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with a gray goatee and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in the knees, a yellow shirt, a dark-colored hat and was carrying a jean jacket.

White is also believed to be in possession of a Ruger 9mm handgun.

White is also a suspect in Macomb County for another offense.

Police are asking that anyone who sees White to immediately call 911 and to not approach him. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.