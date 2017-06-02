Tiger Woods, Breath Tests, Jail

Video Shows Tiger Woods Performing 2 Breath Tests At Jail

June 2, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Tiger Woods

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Video from a Florida jail shows a barefoot and handcuffed Tiger Woods performing two breath tests after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In video released Friday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Woods uses the slurred speech and unsteadiness described by Jupiter Police who arrested him early Monday.

Woods mumbles responses to an officer’s questions, describing his hair as “mostly brown and fading.”

Woods asks what the case is about and repeatedly needs instructions to blow into the breath machine. The officer and breath-test technician laugh when Woods says he “can’t unlock my two bracelets.”

While seated and handcuffed, Wood agrees to a urine test but asks, “How am I going to hold it?”

The breath tests registered a 0.0 blood-alcohol level. Woods has blamed “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch