While Others Drop Out After Paris Decision, GM’s Mary Barra Stays On Trump Board

(WWJ) Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to leave a White House Business Advisory panel in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will pull the United States out of the internationally applauded Paris Accord.

Robert A. Iger, Disney’s chief executive, also said he would no longer be an advisory council member.

Many wondered if that would lead to other business leaders following suit. But GM CEO Mary Barra, for one, announced she will stay.

Musk tweeted that he believes climate change is real…and leaving the Paris accord is not good for America or the world.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Musk also pointed out that “Under (the) Paris deal, China committed to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the US does from all sources today.”

Trump argued that leaving the accord that increases environmental safety standards across the globe protects American jobs, presumably for workers in coal country and oil rigs. Now the only countries outside the accord are the United States, Nicaragua and Syria.

It’s not a club many business leaders want the United States to be part of, but GM says it will not waver from its commitment to the environment while Barra serves on a Trump advisory board. Barra in a statement said the advisory panel gives GM a seat an an important table and provides an opportunity for GM to work with the Trump administration.

Others stayed on the advisory board that includes representatives from the largest and most important companies in the country — but with lukewarm support for the president’s action.

Jeff Immelt, G.E.’s chairman and chief executive, said in a Twitter message that he was “disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not the government.”