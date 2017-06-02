Win Detroit Tigers Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

June 2, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Tigers, tickets, win

Listen to Jamie and Stoney all week long for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Veterans Night on June 15, 2017 as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays!

Join the Tigers and 97.1 The Ticket to support Veteran’s Night on Thursday, June 15 with a special ticket offer in the lower baseline box seats starting at $38 a ticket. The Tigers will do a small ceremony before the game honoring the previous year’s Veterans

To purchase this special ticket package call (313) 471-2245.

