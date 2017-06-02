Win Seth Meyers Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Seth Meyers at the Fox Theater on Saturday, June 17, 2017!
Late-night host Seth Meyers will headline the 25th Annual Comedy Night hosted by metro Detroit’s only food rescue organization, Forgotten Harvest, at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.
In 1992, Forgotten Harvest’s Comedy Night began with the support of television, film star and local native Tim Allen and Mark Ridley, Detroit-area comedy impresario. This night has become Detroit’s premier annual comedy event that brings in renowned celebrities like Jay Leno, David Coulier, Martin Short and Sinbad.
The event offers a chance for Forgotten Harvest and their supporters to celebrate their achievements in the community.
Tickets can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices (without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call 313-471-6611.