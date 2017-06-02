Wonder Woman

‘Wonder Woman’ Lassos $11 Million Thursday Night

June 2, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wonder Woman” is off to a good start at the box office. Warner Bros. on Friday said the superhero pic drew in an estimated $11 million from Thursday night pre-shows.

Analysts expect the film to bring in more than $90 million across the weekend.

“Wonder Woman’s” Thursday night haul is comparable to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which brought in $11.2 million from pre-shows on its way to $94.3 million. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” meanwhile, tallied a $27.7 Thursday night.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive for “Wonder Woman,” which stars Gal Gadot in the title role. It’s currently clocking in with a 93 percent fresh ratting from Rotten Tomatoes based on 190 reviews — a much-needed critical win for Warner Bros. and DC.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

