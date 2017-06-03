Detroit Gang Leader Gets 30 Years Behind Bars

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Two gang members in Detroit will spend decades in federal prison.
Latin Counts gang leader Victor Vasquez of Detroit was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and Vice Lords gang member Michael Gardner of Detroit was sentenced to 20 years.
Vasquez, 26, pleaded guilty for his participation in a racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) conspiracy, and the murder of Mustafa Al-Yasiry in April 2014 at the Big Apple Market.
Gardner, 21, was convicted of sex trafficking a minor using force, fraud and coercion and production of child pornography.
In 2014, 33 members of the Latin Counts were indicted on federal charges. Branches of the gang operate in Michigan, including Lincoln Park, Ecorse and southwest Detroit, and Illinois.
