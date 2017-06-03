Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Deer, Being Run Over By Another Vehicle

June 3, 2017 3:00 PM

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer and later being run over by another vehicle in Oakland County.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Bailey, 63, was driving his 2000 Harley Davidson southbound on Ormond Rd. south of French Ln. when he lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to avoid a deer in the road at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle collided with the deer and went down on its side, ejecting Bailey and sliding down the road. Bailey was lying on the road when a vehicle traveling southbound ran over his body.

That unknown vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a white of silver vehicle with minor damage to the front driver’s side.

Police say Bailey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch