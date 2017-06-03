Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Deer, Being Run Over By Another Vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer and later being run over by another vehicle in Oakland County.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Bailey, 63, was driving his 2000 Harley Davidson southbound on Ormond Rd. south of French Ln. when he lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to avoid a deer in the road at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The motorcycle collided with the deer and went down on its side, ejecting Bailey and sliding down the road. Bailey was lying on the road when a vehicle traveling southbound ran over his body.
That unknown vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a white of silver vehicle with minor damage to the front driver’s side.
Police say Bailey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.