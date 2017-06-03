Michigan’s Perry Back With Football Team As He Awaits Trial

June 3, 2017 2:04 PM

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is back with the Wolverines while he awaits trial on allegations that he assaulted a police officer and improperly touched a woman.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday night after a coaches’ camp in Ohio that Perry is “back working out with the team.” Harbaugh says Perry will be with the team in preseason camp.

The 20-year-old was charged in December with two counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct, a felony count of assaulting a police officer and a misdemeanor count of a minor in possession of alcohol. The charges stem from an incident outside an East Lansing bar in October. He was charged in December.

Perry didn’t play in the Orange Bowl. Trial is scheduled for July 17.

 

