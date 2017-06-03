Rochester Mexican Restaurant Closed Amid Salmonella Outbreak

June 3, 2017 10:59 AM

ROCHESTER (WWJ) — After officials in Oakland County began investigating 15 cases of Salmonella Saintpaul, a popular Mexican restaurant has temporarily closed its doors.

Despite dozens of food and environmental tests, health officials cannot officially pinpoint a source, but many of the cases were associated with Rojo Mexican Bistro on Main Street in Rochester.

The restaurant has temporarily closed its doors and posted a sign in the window, alerting customers of the situation. The Health Division has called it a proactive move.

A spokesperson for the department says the strain of salmonella is an unusual one and was last associated with an outbreak due to tainted jalapeños.

