Rochester Mexican Restaurant Closed Amid Salmonella Outbreak

ROCHESTER (WWJ) — After officials in Oakland County began investigating 15 cases of Salmonella Saintpaul, a popular Mexican restaurant has temporarily closed its doors.
Despite dozens of food and environmental tests, health officials cannot officially pinpoint a source, but many of the cases were associated with Rojo Mexican Bistro on Main Street in Rochester.
The restaurant has temporarily closed its doors and posted a sign in the window, alerting customers of the situation. The Health Division has called it a proactive move.
A spokesperson for the department says the strain of salmonella is an unusual one and was last associated with an outbreak due to tainted jalapeños.