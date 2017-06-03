Kidnapping, Robbery Suspect Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

June 3, 2017 10:33 AM
david aaron white ctc Kidnapping, Robbery Suspect Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

David Aaron White (photo: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office)

DETROIT (WWJ) — A man who was considered “armed and extremely dangerous” by police killed himself after a lengthy standoff with officers early Saturday morning.

Detroit police confirmed that David White, 54, is dead after shooting himself in a home on the city’s southwest side. White held off police for nearly 4 hours starting at around 5 a.m.

“Our special response team made entry into the location discovering Mr. David White suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” Commander Elvin Barren said.

White took a hand gun from his father’s home and made his 86-year-old neighbor drive him to Detroit to buy drugs on Friday.

White then ordered the woman to drop him off in the area of Gratiot and 14 Mile on the Clinton Township-Roseville border before heading back to Detroit where he later rented a room.

The landlord saw a television report about White being wanted in St. Clair County and contacted police.

Barren said an investigation is ongoing.

