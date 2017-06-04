Corvette Lovers Unite: Classic Car Fest With Focus On Fast In Lake Orion

June 4, 2017 3:45 PM By Jeff Gilbert
Filed Under: Canterbury Village, corvette, Corvette Show, Leader Dogs for the Blind

LAKE ORION (WWJ) – Organizers are getting ready for one of the more unique classic car events of the summer — one that focuses on Corvettes — the all-American muscle car.

More than 150 classic Corvettes will be at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion for the fest on June 17 says WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert.

“I grew up in Warren, Michigan,” says organizer Tom Hoenle, “in the 12 Mile and Van Dyke area in the shadow of the GM Tech Center — seeing all those people come out of the Tech Center in their Corvettes especially – that 1963 split window – just set me off about Corvettes.”

The collection of flashy, fast cars on Saturday, June 17, is all for a good cause – the fundraiser will benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills.

Find more information on the 2017 Corvette Fest Fundraiser/ Leader Dogs for the Blind [here].

