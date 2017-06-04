Man Rescued From Water After 2 Boats Collide On Lake

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (AP) – A man has been rescued from Lake St. Clair after two boats collided off Grosse Pointe Shores, northeast of Detroit.
A recreational boat and a commercial vessel crashed about 11 a.m. Sunday reports WDIV-TV.
The man operating the recreational boat was thrown into the lake. He was not injured.
The television station says the Coast Guard is investigating the crash.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)