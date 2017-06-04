Attack on London Bridge: Follow live with CBS News as more information unfolds. [WATCH]

Man Rescued From Water After 2 Boats Collide On Lake

June 4, 2017 3:09 PM
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (AP) – A man has been rescued from Lake St. Clair after two boats collided off Grosse Pointe Shores, northeast of Detroit.

A recreational boat and a commercial vessel crashed about 11 a.m. Sunday reports WDIV-TV.

The man operating the recreational boat was thrown into the lake. He was not injured.

The television station says the Coast Guard is investigating the crash.

 

