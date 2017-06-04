Suspect In Custody After Man Shot, Killed Outside Tim Hortons

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A man in his 30’s was shot and killed outside of a Van Buren Township Tim Hortons early Sunday morning.
According to police the victim went to the restaurant near I-94 and Rawsonville Road around 6 a.m. and purchased a coffee — he was shot to death soon after. Police have not yet identified the victim, but have a shooting suspect in custody.
The suspect was arrested in the south end of Van Buren Township.
Police are investigating the relationship between the victim and the shooter.