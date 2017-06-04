CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Verlander Injures Groin, Tigers Confident He’ll Make Next Start

June 4, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Tigers Sweep White Sox, Verlander injury

By Will Burchfield
@Burchie_kid

DETROIT  – Justin Verlander couldn’t pitch out of the third inning on Sunday, undone by a tight right groin, but the Tigers don’t expect him to miss any time.

The decision to take him out of the game was precautionary.

“His groin just tightened up on him a little bit, we don’t think it’s anything major,” said Brad Ausmus, who visited Verlander on the mound with team trainer Kevin Rand in both the second inning and the third.

Verlander got a “precautionary MRI,” according to Ausmus, and the Tigers are confident it will come back clean. They expect him to make his next scheduled start, Friday at Boston.

“As of right now we do. Obviously we’ll know more tomorrow,” Ausmus said.

He added it’s possible the Tigers could use their off-day on Monday to push Verlander’s start back to Saturday.

Coming off a dominant start in Kansas City, Verlander labored through two-plus innings of work on Sunday versus the White Sox. He threw 39 pitches in the first, 27 in the second and six more in the third before he was lifted from the game. He surrendered two runs on six hits and three walks.

Verlander alerted pitching coach Rich Dubee after the first inning that he didn’t feel 100 percent.

“We had our eye on him. Obviously made a couple trips (to the mound) and after the walk (in the third) I just felt like, we don’t wanna lose this guy for any real length of time,” said Ausmus.

Per his nature, Verlander fought hard to stay in the game.

“He didn’t want to come out. He said he felt like he could keep pitching, but I didn’t want him to be protecting his groin and then have something else be affected like his shoulder or something like that. So that was my call,” Ausmus said.

Sunday marked Verlander’s shortest start since lasting just one inning versus the Pirates in August of 2014. It was the fourth time in his career he was unable to record more than six outs.

In other injury news, Ian Kinsler is set to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series versus the Angels. He has been on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring. The Tigers have yet to make a corresponding roster move.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch