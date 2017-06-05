2 People Injured In Early Morning Fire That Guts Apartment

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people are hospitalized after fire resulting from a possible explosion at an apartment building along the Dearborn and Detroit border.
First responders from Dearborn got the call for what was initially reported as a medical run on Greenfield near Warren, but discovered the fire upon arrival.
Detroit fire crews were called in to douse the flames.
At least one of the victims suffered burns, but the extent of their injuries is not known. One apartment had extensive damage.
An investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire has not been determined.