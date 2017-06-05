2 People Injured In Early Morning Fire That Guts Apartment

June 5, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Apartment Destroyed, Dearborn Fire, fire

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people are hospitalized after fire resulting from a possible explosion at an apartment building along the Dearborn and Detroit border.

First responders from Dearborn got the call for what was initially reported as a medical run on Greenfield near Warren, but discovered the fire upon arrival.

Detroit fire crews were called in to douse the flames.

At least one of the victims suffered burns, but the extent of their injuries is not known. One apartment had extensive damage.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire has not been determined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch