Bagman Pleads Guilty In Rizzo Corruption Probe

DETROIT (AP) — A former lawyer has pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme involving a suburban Detroit official and a trash hauler.
Angelo Selva’s plea deal with federal prosecutors Monday comes with a possible 27-month prison sentence. But his cooperation could lead to a shorter sentence.
Selva says he helped Dean Reynolds, a trustee in a Macomb County township, get cash from the chief executive of Rizzo Environmental Services, starting in 2014. He says he created a false document to make the money appear as a loan.
Reynolds is no longer in office. He is among 12 people charged in the corruption investigation and has pleaded not guilty. There have been five guilty pleas so far.
