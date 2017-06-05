Detroit Man Charged After High Speed Police Chase On I-96

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is jailed facing multiple charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car over the weekend.
According to prosecutors, 25-year-old Timothy Remon Gomez was driving on I-96 near Grand River Ave. early Sunday evening when Michigan State Police ran the license plate and discovered the car was stolen. Instead of pulling over for police, Gomez allegedly fled at a high rate of speed. When he tried to turn westbound on to Martin Luther King Blvd., he crashed, disabled the car, bailed out and fled on foot.
Prosecutors say Gomez was found hiding an a nearby abandoned house and taken into custody.
He was arraigned in 36th District Court Monday, charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy with the following: Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle fleeing and eluding third degree, resisting and obstructing police and driving without a license.
Magistrate Laura Echarte set bond at $15,000, 10 percent. A probable cause conference in the case was scheduled for June 13.