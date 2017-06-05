Detroit Man Charged After High Speed Police Chase On I-96

June 5, 2017 5:42 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is jailed facing multiple charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car over the weekend.

According to prosecutors, 25-year-old Timothy Remon Gomez was driving on I-96 near Grand River Ave. early Sunday evening when Michigan State Police ran the license plate and discovered the car was stolen. Instead of pulling over for police, Gomez allegedly fled at a high rate of speed. When he tried to turn westbound on to Martin Luther King Blvd., he crashed, disabled the car, bailed out and fled on foot.

Prosecutors say Gomez was found hiding an a nearby abandoned house and taken into custody.

He was arraigned in 36th District Court Monday, charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy with the following: Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle fleeing and eluding third degree, resisting and obstructing police and driving without a license.

Magistrate Laura Echarte set bond at $15,000, 10 percent. A probable cause conference in the case was scheduled for June 13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch