Farmington Hills Man Caught With Hundreds Of Child Porn Images Gets Prison Time

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man will serve up 25 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Jeremiah Moore is a repeat offender, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, and was on probation for a 2015 child porn conviction.
Authorities say members of task force conducting a compliance check at Moore’s home in January of this year found multiple videos and hundreds of photos containing child sexually abusive material on electronic devices that allegedly belong to Moore.
On Monday he was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years in prison on 10 counts of possession child sexually abusive material and 18 months to 25 years in prison on one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
“Any type of child exploitation is an extremely serious crime and the penalties must reflect that,” said AG Bill Schuette, in a statement. “I want to thank my criminal division and all the organizations involved for their diligence in this case and dedication to keeping Michigan children safe.”
Moore, who was sentenced as an habitual offender, will serve his sentences concurrently.