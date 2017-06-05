Fire Breaks Out At Colasanti Market In Highland Township

June 5, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Colasanti Market, Highland Twp., Milford

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP (WWJ)  – An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an early morning blaze at a popular market in Highland Township.

Police say the fire at Colasanti’s on South Milford Road broke about just before 1 a.m. Monday.

According to authorities the greenhouse area took the brunt of the damage, the store and butcher shop were not affected. Firefighters rescued seven exotic birds from the structure.

Several fire departments were called in to assist.

There were no reported injuries and the market says they’ll be open for business Tuesday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch