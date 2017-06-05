Fire Breaks Out At Colasanti Market In Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an early morning blaze at a popular market in Highland Township.
Police say the fire at Colasanti’s on South Milford Road broke about just before 1 a.m. Monday.
According to authorities the greenhouse area took the brunt of the damage, the store and butcher shop were not affected. Firefighters rescued seven exotic birds from the structure.
Several fire departments were called in to assist.
There were no reported injuries and the market says they’ll be open for business Tuesday.