Lawsuit Over Taser Treatment Of Detroit Cop Gets New Life

June 5, 2017 8:55 PM

FARMINGTON HILLS (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a Detroit police officer who was in uniform when he was hit with a stun gun while stopped by suburban officers.

In a 2-1 decision, the court said a jury should determine whether Farmington Hills officers used a Taser on David Marshall in retaliation for questioning their authority.

Marshall was stopped outside his home while returning from a night shift in Detroit in 2006. Farmington Hills police said he made an illegal turn. Officers said they used a Taser because they feared Marshall might use his gun.

He was charged with obstructing police, but the case was dropped. Marshall’s lawsuit has made three trips to the appeals court on a variety of issues.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch