Video: Man Steals Weapons From Crime Scene After Police Shootout

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit have released a video that shows a suspect vehicle leaving the scene of a police shooting on Sunday night.

Police say the vehicle is a black, late-model Chevrolet Impala. The second part of the video contains a grainy image and voiceprint of the wanted person believed to have taken weapons from the scene.

Detectives received information that once shot, the officer dialed 911 and while giving his location and status, the person in the video is heard attempting to assist the officer by taking his phone and talking to the 911 operator.

Authorities believe that while speaking to the 911 operator, this person picked up the weapons, placed them in the Impala, dropped the phone and fled the scene prior to the responding officers arrival.

This person is identified as a fourth person in the case, but is not believed to have had any direct involvement with the robbery of the officer.

Police say the third suspect — who picked up the phone after the person who stole the weapons dropped it — has been taken into custody and is currently being detained for questioning in this case.

The off-duty police officer was critically wounded after a shootout with an armed robber who was gunned down in the exchange of gunfire.

Officials say the 27-year-old officer was confronted in the parking lot of a liquor store around 11 p.m. Sunday at Chene St. and Gratiot Ave. on the east side when he pulled his gun and opened fire.

The officer was struck in the torso and foot in that exchange.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said surveillance video caught a second person arriving at the scene less than eight minutes later to retrieve the weapons from both men, which did not seem coincidental.

“A secondary suspect … recovered a gun from the suspect who was deceased, and then from our officer — this happened over a period of about seven to eight minutes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2250.