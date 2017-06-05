Missing: Detroit Man, 39, Last Seen On City’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for a man who went missing last week from his home on the city’s west side.
Douglas Calhoun, 39, was last known to be at his home on the 15800 block of Cherrylawn St. — near Wyoming Ave. and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) — on May 31 at around 3 a.m.
Calhoun’s family has not heard from his since then and he has not shown up to either of his places of employment.
Police say Calhoun is in good mental and physical condition. He is described as a black male, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds with a medium complexion, black hair and a long, thick bread and short-cut mustache.
Anyone who knows of Calhoun’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1616.