Missing: Detroit Man, 39, Last Seen On City’s West Side

June 5, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: missing person
douglas calhoun Missing: Detroit Man, 39, Last Seen On Citys West Side

Douglas Calhoun (photo: Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for a man who went missing last week from his home on the city’s west side.

Douglas Calhoun, 39, was last known to be at his home on the 15800 block of Cherrylawn St. — near Wyoming Ave. and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) — on May 31 at around 3 a.m.

Calhoun’s family has not heard from his since then and he has not shown up to either of his places of employment.

Police say Calhoun is in good mental and physical condition. He is described as a black male, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds with a medium complexion, black hair and a long, thick bread and short-cut mustache.

Anyone who knows of Calhoun’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1616.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch