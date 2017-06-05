Canadian Man Mows Lawn With Tornado Right Behind Him [PHOTO]

(WWJ) – Would you just keep on mowing?
A photo of a Canadian man has gone viral as, throwing caution to the wind, he tends to his lawn with a tornado in the background.
According to reports, Alberta resident Theunis Wessels — who calmly continued cutting as the ominous twister passed by the house — told his wife who snapped the picture he was “keeping his eye on it.”
Cecilia Wessels told the Times Colonist that mowing the yard was on her husband’s to-do list; and, although the couple’s 9-year-old daughter was reportedly concerned about Dad, he refused to come inside contending that the tornado was further away then it appeared.
Social media has been abuzz with comments about the wild sight, with some offering props for the man’s tenacity, while others proclaim he’s clearly nuts.
No injuries in connection with the tornado were reported.