Official Who Used N-World To Describe Flint Residents Resigns

June 5, 2017 1:33 PM

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – An official at an agency that manages the sale, rehabilitation and demolition of tax foreclosed homes in a Michigan county has resigned after an audio recording of him using a racial slur to describe black people was posted online.

Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michele Wildman tells MLive.com Monday that she has accepted the resignation of sales manager Phil Stair.

The newspaper reports that Stair can be heard in the recording blaming problems in the city of Flint on people who “don’t pay their bills.”

Stair is white. He was recorded by environmental activist Chelsea Lyons.

Online Genesee County District Court records show four civil default judgments totaling more than $28,000 entered against Philip Stair of Flint between 2004 and 2006.

A home telephone number for Stair is disconnected.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch