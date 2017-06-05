Subban Continues To Troll Crosby By Bringing Bag Full Of Listerine To Arena [VIDEO]

By Will Burchfield

Call it Listerine-gate.

Ever since P.K. Subban claimed Sidney Crosby told him he had bad breath during an on-ice interview after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Subban has been a walking advertisement for the minty mouthwash.

Subban took things a step further prior to Game 4 on Monday night by arriving to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with a bag full of Listerine. He was pandering to the cameras, not to mention the story at large, and the cameras were happy to oblige.

That’s enough Listerine for the city of Nashville — and maybe even Penguins forward Phil Kessel.

#GottaSeeIt: @PKSubban1 arrived at Bridgestone Arena with a bag FULL of mouthwash. Sidney Crosby can breathe easy now. pic.twitter.com/J7Mwh70aJo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2017

Meanwhile, at Listerine headquarters:

Listerine’s offices after that free endorsement from PK Subban pic.twitter.com/07Bx81kzbW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2017

Crosby denied ever telling Subban he had bad breath – “He made that up,” the Penguins captain told reporters – and Subban indeed may be perpetuating a myth. But if so, who cares?

Certainly not Preds fans, who are already capitalizing on the opportunity.

“P.K. Subban Listerine: Kills All Trash Talk By Sidney Crosby.”

"P.K. Subban Listerine: Kills all trash talk by Sidney Crosby." #stanleycup pic.twitter.com/AeglO25bJh — Brandon Schlager (@bgschlager) June 5, 2017

And truly, as silly a story as it may be, the NHL could use the attention amid a sports world that’s being dominated by the NBA Finals.

Game 4 between the Predators and Penguins is Monday night at 8. Pittsburgh leads the series 2-1.