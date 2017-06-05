CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Subban Continues To Troll Crosby By Bringing Bag Full Of Listerine To Arena [VIDEO]

June 5, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: P.K. Subban, Sidney Crosby, Stanley Cup Finals

By Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Call it Listerine-gate.

Ever since P.K. Subban claimed Sidney Crosby told him he had bad breath during an on-ice interview after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Subban has been a walking advertisement for the minty mouthwash.

Subban took things a step further prior to Game 4 on Monday night by arriving to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with a bag full of Listerine. He was pandering to the cameras, not to mention the story at large, and the cameras were happy to oblige.

That’s enough Listerine for the city of Nashville — and maybe even Penguins forward Phil Kessel.

Meanwhile, at Listerine headquarters:

Crosby denied ever telling Subban he had bad breath – “He made that up,” the Penguins captain told reporters – and Subban indeed may be perpetuating a myth. But if so, who cares?

Certainly not Preds fans, who are already capitalizing on the opportunity.

“P.K. Subban Listerine: Kills All Trash Talk By Sidney Crosby.”

And truly, as silly a story as it may be, the NHL could use the attention amid a sports world that’s being dominated by the NBA Finals.

Game 4 between the Predators and Penguins is Monday night at 8. Pittsburgh leads the series 2-1.

