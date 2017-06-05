Summer Break Means More Teens Driving In The ‘100 Deadliest Days’

DETROIT (WWJ) – The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says the “100 Deadliest Days” of teen driving is now.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day more than 1,600 people were killed in crashes involving inexperienced teen drivers.

During these 100 days new teen drivers between the of ages 16 and 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Susan Hiltz with AAA says parents need to set a good example.

“If you’re behind the wheel,” says Hiltz, “you’ve got to be sure your modeling good driving habits and that means that you are not speeding, that you are not picking up that cell phone and texting — that you are always buckling up.”

She says — while having the data behind the warning is significant — it’s important to talk to your teen about safe driving habits

“I think sometimes we take it for granted — it’s one of those things we have to remind people … just keeping that habit, when you get behind the wheel, before you even start the engine, to buckle up.”

With summer break just around the corner — it means teens will be on the roads more often.

Hiltz says 60 percent of teen drivers killed in a crash were not wearing a safety belt. Speeding is a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.