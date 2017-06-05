Vehicle Involved In Deadly Motorcycle Crash Identified

June 5, 2017 11:29 PM

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police have identified a suspect vehicle in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in an Oakland County hit-and-run over the weekend.

image002 Vehicle Involved In Deadly Motorcycle Crash Identified

(photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a 2002 or 2003 light-colored Mitsubishi Galant may have been the vehicle that ran over Michael Bailey, 63, early Saturday morning and then fled the scene. The vehicle would have left front end damage and is missing the left front fog lamp assembly.

Bailey was driving his 2000 Harley Davidson southbound on Ormond Rd. south of French Ln. in Springfield Township when he lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to avoid a deer in the road.

The motorcycle collided with the deer and went down on its side, ejecting Bailey and sliding down the road. Bailey was lying on the road when a vehicle traveling southbound ran over his body.

Police say Bailey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $2,500 cash reward being offered.

The crash remains under investigation.

