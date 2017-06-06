Best Donuts In Detroit

By Lori Melton

Whether you’re looking to grab a sweet breakfast treat or a yummy late night snack, biting into the perfect donut can be a delightfully delicious experience. There’s nothing like a mom-and-pop-style donut shop to serve up a special, home-baked variety of donut your chain grocer just can’t deliver. Plenty of heavenly donut dens are scattered throughout the Greater Detroit Area. Check out our picks below for five of the best.

Donutville U.S.A.

14829 Ford Road

Dearborn, MI 4812

(313) 582-0350

www.donutvilleusa.com

The Dearborn donut haven is open 24 hours and was voted News 4’s Best Donut Shop winner for three years in a row from 2014-2016. There probably isn’t a long enough list to name all of their best flavors. But the coconut, red velvet and peanut are ones you just can’t beat elsewhere. Plus, their giant Chocolate Iced King (with Sprinkles) is huge – bigger than a giant chocolate chip cookie – and perfect to share at parties.

Dilla’s Delights

242 John R. St.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 915-2216

www.dillasdelights.com

Late hip-hop legend J Dilla’s Uncle Herman opened Dilla’s Delight to pay tribute to his nephew. The shop notably bakes organic donuts and serves up some scrumptious creations. For example, Aaliyah is a lemon-filled round donut with sweet vanilla glaze topping. They carry assorted mixed berry fritters featuring dried cranberries, orange zest and cinnamon, apples and mixed berries. For the adventurous donut lover, the broccoli and cheese donut, which wraps fresh broccoli and cheddar in a buttery brioche dough is a must-try!

Daily Dozen

13599 E. 9 Mile Road

Warren, MI 48089

(248) 439-0068

www.facebook.com/dailydozendonuts

This acclaimed donut shop boasts over 50 different kinds of made-from-scratch donuts and other treats.The custard-filled crullers, caramel, and coconut-covered custard are just a few customer favorites. The maple crunch is also popular and the cinnamon rolls are huge. This local sweet haven also has a second shop in Royal Oak.

Related: Best Paczki in Detroit

Dutch Girl Donuts

19000 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 368-2020

If you’re looking for an old-fashioned donut shop, Dutch Girl is for you. This Downtown fixture donut shop has been family-owned and operated since 1947. It used to be open 24 hours, but new hours find it open from 1 a.m. – 1 a.m. Monday – Friday and Saturday from 1 a.m. – 6 p.m., closed Sunday. Homemade paczkis and lemon-filled are popular favorites. Lots of people have compared Dutch Girl Donuts to Krispy Kreme, in terms of freshness, touting Dutch Girl superior to the nationwide chain.

Apple Fritter Donut Shop

741 E. 9 Mile Road

Ferndale, MI 48220

(248) 545-7295

www.facebook.com/fritterman

Who can resist a gooey, made-from scratch apple fritter? Of course, this Ferndale donut shop boasts plenty of those. But, they also offer stacks and stacks of other yummy fried dough creations including the nutty glaze donut, which Michiganders will appreciate. It’s a glazed version of Michigan’s renowned regional donut. This one is glazed, rolled in peanuts. You also have to try chocolate nutty, cinnamon toast crunch, toasted coconut, and the fritters boasting Michigan cherries!

Related: Metro Detroit’s Guide to Cider And Doughnuts