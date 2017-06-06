CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
CBS Radio Helps Serve Veterans With Launch Of National Site ‘Connecting Vets’

June 6, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: veterans

WASHINGTON – ‘Serving those who served’ is the premise behind a new, national content resource devoted solely to military veterans and their families.

CBS Radio’s “ConnectingVets.com — Connecting Vets Every Day” launched June 5 and hopes to reach and ‘connect’ an underserved community with better information and resources.

“We have created a streamlined, solutions-based product that will provide our vets with immediate and easy access to all of their available resources, and to their fellow veterans,” said Steve Swenson, senior vice president and market manager of CBS RADIO in Washington, D.C.

Fellow veterans and spouses and children of veterans will produce the content, which will range from employment and transition to health care and fitness.

Chas Henry, ConnectingVets.com‘s managing editor, is a longtime broadcaster and retired Marine.

“Many veterans have told us they’ve learned more about veterans’ benefits from fellow vets than from official sources. So, in addition to helping government agencies and credible private groups make veterans aware of available help, we’ll be connecting vets with each other, letting those who’ve made the most of those resources tell fellow vets how they can do the same.”

It’s also not your typical business model. ConnectingVets.com has partnered with Freedom Mortgage and Harley-Davidson Motor Company — two companies with a history of serving veterans.

Follow ConnectingVets.com on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

