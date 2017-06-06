Crews Free Man Trapped In Collapsed Trench In Warren

June 6, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: trench collapse, Warren, Worker Trapped

WARREN (WWJ) – Crews have been able to free a construction worker from a collapsed trench in Warren Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. rescue crews were called to the scene of the trapped man.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts tells WWJ that the worker is a 37-year-old man from Howell  –who was trapped in a trench at the site of a former bowling alley on Murthum and Van Dyke roads.

Around 9:30 p.m. first responders were able to remove the Howell man and a waiting ambulance took the construction worker to Beaumont Hospital.

