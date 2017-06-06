GMC Tugs At Heartstrings With New ‘Like A Pro’ Campaign

DETROIT (WWJ) — Dads, little boys, and trucks — all the elements are there. GMC debuted its new “Like A Pro” ad campaign Tuesday in an effort to evolve its “We Are Professional Grade” positioning.

“How do you want to live?” is the tag line.

“Like A Pro” celebrates GMC vehicles and customers — people who passionately live life to a higher standard. According to the company’s promotional material, “Like A Pro” illustrates the core values of “We Are Professional Grade” and shows the emotional connection customers have with their GMC trucks and SUV models.

“GMC owners demand vehicles that are designed, engineered and built to a higher standard. For nearly 20 years, GMC has established a strong reputation with “We Are Professional Grade,” the company said in a press release.

“Our owners are dedicated individuals, respected by their peers, whose passion and abilities set them apart,” said Rich Latek, GMC marketing director. “Their values reflect our ‘Professional Grade’ spirit and we look forward to bringing that emotional connection to life. And we’re excited to show how we think our customers live their lives like pros.”

The new ads feature GMC Denali trucks and SUVs, which are experiencing great success. Earlier this year, GMC Denali models passed the 1 million sales milestone and represent nearly 30 percent of GMC retail sales. The campaign also debuts the all-new GMC Terrain, which launches later this summer. Another campaign features GMC Acadia, which has had sales increase more than 50 percent calendar year to date.

The lead ad, “How Do You Want To Live — Anthem,” will air in 30- and 60-second executions. This new work showcases those who reach higher in everything they do.

On Father’s Day, GMC will debut “Dad Like A Pro” in select media, including the final round of a major golf tournament. The 60-second spot gives an inside look at the relationship between a father and his son.

The emotional connection in the spot is further enhanced by the casting of a real-life father and son.

“It made us have a more emotional connection with our consumers, which we thought could really take us to the next level,” Latek told WWJ’s Jeff Gilbert.