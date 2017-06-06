Police: Car Goes Into Detroit River In Grosse Ile

GROSSE ILE (WWJ) – Crews were working, Tuesday afternoon, to tow a car out of the Detroit River in Grosse Ile Township.

Police say the driver of the car was in a single-vehicle accident, which caused him to drive into the water on East River Rd., between Church and Horsemill.

The driver able to get out of the car and safely to shore on his own. He did not appear to be seriously injured, police said, but was taken to the hospital to get checked out by doctors. His name or age were not released.

It’s unclear what caused the incident.

Police said the driver didn’t hit anything, and they’re not sure what he was doing at the time of the accident. An investigation is ongoing.