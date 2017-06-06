Jets Release David Harris, Franchise’s 2nd-Leading Tackler

June 6, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: David Harris, new york jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have released linebacker David Harris, a stunning move in which they part ways with the second-leading tackler in franchise history.

Harris, who practiced with the team Tuesday and was in the locker room afterward, will save the Jets $6.5 million on the salary cap by being cut.

The move came as a surprise because of Harris’ status as the Jets’ longest-tenured player and one if its most-respected leaders. Coach Todd Bowles calls it “an organizational decision,” and discussions about redoing Harris’ contract “broke down.”

The 33-year-old middle linebacker was a second-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2007.

The Jets reacquired Demario Davis from Cleveland last Thursday for safety Calvin Pryor, but Bowles says he doesn’t believe that played a role in the Jets’ decision to release Harris. Davis is the front-runner to assume Harris’ starting spot.

