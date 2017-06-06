Luke Glendening Undergoes Ankle Surgery

June 6, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings, Luke Glendening

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening underwent successful surgery on his left ankle to repair tendon damage. The procedure was performed on Monday, June 5 by Dr. Don Bohay in Grand Rapids, Mich. Glendening suffered a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons and missed the final seven games of the 2016-17 campaign. His expected recovery time is three to four months.

“The surgery was done to repair an injury he suffered late in the season,” said Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland. “We hoped he would improve with rest and immobilization, but we decided at this point that surgery was necessary to make sure he is ready for the 2017-18 season.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch