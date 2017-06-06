Luke Glendening Undergoes Ankle Surgery

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening underwent successful surgery on his left ankle to repair tendon damage. The procedure was performed on Monday, June 5 by Dr. Don Bohay in Grand Rapids, Mich. Glendening suffered a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons and missed the final seven games of the 2016-17 campaign. His expected recovery time is three to four months.
“The surgery was done to repair an injury he suffered late in the season,” said Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland. “We hoped he would improve with rest and immobilization, but we decided at this point that surgery was necessary to make sure he is ready for the 2017-18 season.”