Names, Details Released As 3 MSU Football Players Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Following a months-long investigation, criminal sexual conduct charges have been filed against three Michigan State University football players in connection with an alleged assault on campus.

The players charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office are Donny Corley, Josh King and Demetric Vance. Each is charged with third degree criminal sexual. In addition, King is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Arrest warrants for all three were issued Tuesday morning, following a hearing in 54-B District Court. An arraignment time was not immediately set.

Michigan State University police allege that King pulled a woman into an apartment bathroom on Jan. 16 of this year, pulled down her pants and raped her. He then allegedly allowed Corley and Vance into the bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex on them against her will.

Vance, 20, is a redshirt defensive back from Detroit. Corley, 19, is a receiver from Detroit. King, also 19, is a freshman defensive end from Darien, Illinois.

Corley and Vance face up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged. King faces up to life.

University President Lou Anna Simon said a recently concluded independent review of MSU’s response to the allegations showed compliance by MSU Football Coach Mark Dantonio.

Per Dantonio, all three players charged have been dismissed from the football program.

Siemon said that no MSU football staffers would be charged. At the time of the investigation, staff member Curtis Blackwell was suspended and his contract was not renewed.

