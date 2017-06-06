NFL Looking Into Incident With Jets’ Lee, Williams [VIDEO]

June 6, 2017
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The NFL says it is looking into an incident last weekend involving New York Jets players Darron Lee and Leonard Williams at a concert.

Lee and Williams were attending the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island on Saturday night when Williams was seen on a video, posted on Twitter by an eyewitness, lifting a man who appears to be Lee, and forcibly removing him from a possible altercation.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear, and police were not involved.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the incident, which could fall under the personal conduct policy.

The Jets have said only that they are aware of the reports and were also looking into the specifics of the situation. Neither Lee nor Williams was made available to the media after practice Tuesday.
