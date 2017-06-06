NYC Subway Passengers Trapped In Dark, Hot Train For An Hour [VIDEOS]

June 6, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: F Train

NEW YORK (AP) — Passengers of a long-delayed New York City subway train were clawing at the door to escape — having been trapped in the sweltering underground tunnels with no air conditioning or light for nearly an hour.

The F train stopped for about 45 minutes within the tunnels underneath Manhattan and passengers say they weren’t informed about what was going on with the delay.

Eventually, the train had to be pushed into the next station by another train behind it.

Passengers were still stuck on the train for another 10 minutes. Video posted to social media showed passengers attempting to claw and pry the train’s doors open so they could get out onto the platform.

Transit authorities in the city say the incident is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch