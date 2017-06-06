NYC Subway Passengers Trapped In Dark, Hot Train For An Hour [VIDEOS]

NEW YORK (AP) — Passengers of a long-delayed New York City subway train were clawing at the door to escape — having been trapped in the sweltering underground tunnels with no air conditioning or light for nearly an hour.

The F train stopped for about 45 minutes within the tunnels underneath Manhattan and passengers say they weren’t informed about what was going on with the delay.

Eventually, the train had to be pushed into the next station by another train behind it.

S/b F train stuck for over an hour w/o light and air just rolled up-passengers dripping with sweat begging to get off #mta @MTA #effedtrain pic.twitter.com/NXJ3pDJtji — Chelsea Lawrence (@chelseahbelle) June 5, 2017

@MTA spent two hours stuck on the f train. An hour this morning and an hour tonight. So hot we could write on the windows. Awful pic.twitter.com/SecfeggkRT — Samantha Mushnick (@SamanthaMush) June 5, 2017

Broken F train. 45m standing in dark tunnel, no AC. The new R179s can't arrive soon enough. pic.twitter.com/32eI5aekH6 — David (@davidtaylor) June 5, 2017

Passengers were still stuck on the train for another 10 minutes. Video posted to social media showed passengers attempting to claw and pry the train’s doors open so they could get out onto the platform.

Transit authorities in the city say the incident is under investigation.

