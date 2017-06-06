Sara Underwood Recreates Margot Robbie’s Famous Bathtub Scene From ‘The Big Short’ [VIDEO]

June 6, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Sara Underwood

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When “The Wolf of Wall Street” hit theaters the world found out about actress Margot Robbie. In my opinion she might be the best looking woman on the planet and definitely the hottest woman on the big screen.

Since she gained such fame from her first starring role, she has appeared in “Suicide Squad” as well as having a cameo in “The Big Short” among others.

Her scene in “The Big Short” was so memorable because she was in a bathtub explaining financial terms.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NSFW VIDEO FEATURING ROBBIE

Everyone’s favorite former Playmate of the year Sara Jean Underwood decided to recreate this famous scene, but instead she chose to talk about penny stocks.

WARNING THE VIDEO DOES HAVE SOME NSFW LANGUAGE

Girls just want to have SUN! 🎼🎤😉 📸 by @jck_photography 💄 by @joleeartistry

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

Playing in some Utah hot springs this morning. 📸 by @stevebitanga 👙 from @teenyb_bikinis

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

Are you thinking what I'm thinking??!? Great river for fly fishing 😉 📸 by @stevebitanga 👙 from @teenyb_bikinis

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

You now have all the information you need when it comes to penny stocks but don’t forget, Underwood can also burp the alphabet as you can see in the video at the top of the story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch