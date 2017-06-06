CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Shareholders To Settle GM’s Fight With Activist Investor

June 6, 2017 5:41 AM
Filed Under: General Motors

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors’ normally tranquil annual meeting could be a contentious affair this year, as an activist investor targets GM’s stagnant stock price.

The nation’s No. 1 automaker has posted more than $42 billion in profits over the past seven years. Yet the stock has stubbornly hovered near its $33 initial offering price from November 2010.

That’s led investor David Einhorn to propose splitting the stock into two classes: One for capital appreciation, the other for those who want dividends. Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital hedge fund owns 3.6 percent of GM. The automaker’s management opposes the proposal as too risky.

The fight will be settled Tuesday at the annual meeting when shareholders vote on the proposal and also elect all 11 company directors. Greenlight has nominated three of its own candidates to the board.

Greenlight argues that its plan unlocks tens of billions in stock value that’s stuck in the current structure. Despite GM’s profits, cost cuts and investments in future technology, the stock has risen only 4.5 percent since the 2010 IPO.

“If shareholders do not insist on action, GM’s incumbent board will continue to do nothing to fix GM’s valuation problem,” Greenlight said in a statement.

But GM CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders that there’s no evidence that Greenlight’s plan will work and there may not be any demand for the new stock.

The split also could cause GM to lose its investment grade credit rating, increasing costs for the company and its auto financing arm, Barra wrote.

The company also says two independent evaluation firms have analyzed the plan and recommended against it.

Barra has been cutting fixed costs, shedding unprofitable businesses, raising quality and developing products for the future such as the Chevrolet Bolt, a fully electric car that goes 238 miles per charge and costs under $30,000 with a federal tax credit. GM also has returned $18 billion to shareholders in dividends and stock buybacks from 2012 to 2016, with another $7 billion expected this year.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch