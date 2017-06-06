Police: Driver Hospitalized After Crash Into Tree In Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car slammed into a tree in a Shelby Township subdivision.
According to police, the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by a rescue crew following the incident at Harry St. and Messmore St., in the area of 21 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke Ave., shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say it is believed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before veering off the roadway and hitting the tree. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.
No one else was in the car and no one else was injured, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit at 586-731-2121 ext 325.