Teen Fatally Shot; Detroit High School On Lockdown

June 6, 2017 3:49 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A high school on Detroit’s west side is on lockdown following a fatal shooting in the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Detroit police, the shooting took place in the 15000-block of Pinehurst, near Fenkell and Meyers, which is near Loyola High School.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed. A second victim, a 20-year-old man, was also shot. His condition is unknown at this time. Their names were not released.

The shooting had nothing to do with the school, according to investigators. The lockdown is only a precaution.

Police have released few details, but did say that they initially responded to a car crash at that location. It’s unclear at this time how the crash and the shooting may have been connected.

No suspects have been described as an investigation continues.

 

