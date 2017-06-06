This Video Of A Man On A Water Slide Will Leave You Freaking Out [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
This video may go down as the most impressive video you’ve ever seen.
Now that summer is around the corner, it’s time to bust out the bikinis and speedos and hop into a pool or maybe go to a water park and attack a water slide.
One man’s tweet shows that everyone who has social media will attempt a new trend: Trying to skid across the pool fresh off the water slide.
We have been debating here at 97.1 The Ticket whether or not this is real. The video has been watched over 900,000 times and retweeted over 80,000 times.
What we don’t understand is what is he doing with his shirt and why he put it on after his wizardry? Did he use the shirt as a wake board to skid across the water?
Do you think this video is real?