This Video Of A Man On A Water Slide Will Leave You Freaking Out [VIDEO]

June 6, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: water slide

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

This video may go down as the most impressive video you’ve ever seen.

Now that summer is around the corner, it’s time to bust out the bikinis and speedos and hop into a pool or maybe go to a water park and attack a water slide.

One man’s tweet shows that everyone who has social media will attempt a new trend: Trying to skid across the pool fresh off the water slide.

We have been debating here at 97.1 The Ticket whether or not this is real. The video has been watched over 900,000 times and retweeted over 80,000 times.

What we don’t understand is what is he doing with his shirt and why he put it on after his wizardry? Did he use the shirt as a wake board to skid across the water?

Do you think this video is real?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch