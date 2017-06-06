Top 5 Vacations For People Who Don’t Like Big Cities

By Randy Yagi America’s busy summer season is just around the corner and vacationers across the country are about to hit the road to points near and far. But many people are hoping to avoid the large crowds and congested roadways associated with major cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Here are just five of the best small town vacation destinations, all with less than 5,000 residents.

Carmel-By-The-Sea With world-class art galleries, fine dining and superb lodging, Carmel-by-the-Sea has much of what a big city has to offer without the congestion of a bustling metropolis. Located along the spectacular California Coast, the artist-founded community also known as Carmel does have its share of visitors, particularly on summer weekends. People from all over the world are easily drawn to this small, idyllic beach village to experience one of the world’s most romantic spots. Adding to its charm are suggested lodgings like La Playa Carmel, Doris Day’s historic Cypress Inn, and the European-style Hofsas House Hotel, with exceptional dining at Affina, Anton and Michel, Casanova, Grasing’s, Vesuvio and several more. By day, vacationers can also enjoy gourmet food with Carmel Food Tours, visit fabulous art galleries with Carmel Art Tours or take a self-guided tour of Carmel’s finest art galleries, such as Steven Whyte’s Sculpture Studio, Mary Titus Studio, Weston Gallery and the Winfield Gallery. Other suggestions for things to do include an evening at the Sunset Center, wine tasting at prominent spots like Caraccioli Cellars, Galante and Trio, as well upscale boutique shopping and hiking and biking around town or at nearby places like the world-famous 17-mile Drive and Point Lobos, known as the “crown jewel” of the California State Parks system. Related: 7 Most Photogenic Cities In The US

Duck Located in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Duck doesn’t have any campgrounds, nor does it have any hotels. But what this small town does have is the gorgeous Sanderling Resort, a swath of vacation homes, a boardwalk with sweeping ocean views and one of the best beaches in America. Also named one of America’s best coastal towns and among the best destinations for a family vacation, Duck offers many outdoor activities to enjoy, such as fishing, kayaking and canoeing, river rafting, jet skiing and surfing. Vacationers can also indulge in a luxury spa treatment, go boutique shopping, or simply relax right on the award-winning beach. One must-see attraction nearby is the Wright Brothers National Memorial, the site of the world’s first successful airplane flight in Kitty Hawk, with a population of about 3,300, is the largest town in the Outer Banks. For an unparalleled dining experience, the Four-Diamond, Wine Spectator Award-winning Kimball’s Kitchen at Sanderling Resort is the premier choice, with other solid offerings at Aqua, Coastal Cravings, Blue Point and Paper Canoe.

Mendocino Often overlooked by the more visited destinations within the breathtaking California Wine Country, the small community of Mendocino and neighboring Fort Bragg are absolutely perfect getaways from big city life. Perched along the rugged north coast of California, Mendocino has a population of approximately 1,000 residents yet is home to a disproportionate amount of unique bed and breakfasts, including Sea Rock Inn and Brewery Gulch Inn, recently named the best hotel in California by Conde Nast Traveler and among the best in the world. Of course, Mendocino resides in one of the world’s finest wine regions and produces a large number of popular wine grape varietals, including cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, merlot, pinot noir and syrah. One truly exceptional viticultural area for a day trip of wine tasting from Mendocino is the Anderson Valley, home to nearly 40 outstanding wineries, with suggested stops at Foursight Wines, Goldeneye Winery, Handley Cellars, La Crema and Navarro Vineyards and Winery. In addition to world-class wine tasting, there are many other local attractions to consider, such as Glass Beach and the historic Skunk Train in Fort Bragg, Mendocino Headlands State Park, Point Cabrillo Lighthouse and Navarro River State Park.

Saugatuck Even though it isn’t really a household name nationwide Saugatuck has been a popular vacation spot for more than a hundred years. Yet in more recent years, this tiny hamlet spread along the shores of Lake Michigan, has earned a bevy of travel awards, including being named USA Today’s Best Small Town Weekend Escape and Best Coastal Small Town in America. Also known as the Art Coast of Michigan and home to dozens of phenomenal art galleries, Saugatuck does draw a sizable crowd over the peak summer months, especially to cool off at Oval Beach, ranked among the world’s best by Conde Nast Traveler. Vacationers from all over the country also come here to enjoy other outdoor activities like sailing or gallery hopping, as well as dining at notable places like Phil’s Bar & Grille, Bowdies Chophouse or the Southerner, led by two-time James Beard semi-finalist and executive chef Matthew Millar. For lodging, vacationers can choose from several award-winning bed and breakfasts like Belvedere Inn & Restaurant, Hidden Garden and Beechwood Manor, along with an assortment of reasonably priced hotels.