Truck Driver Under Investigation For 10-Car Pileup Commits Suicide

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a truck driver who caused a 10-car pileup in Macomb County kidnapped his elderly neighbor and forced her to drive him to Detroit, where he took his own life following a standoff with police.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham tells WWJ the driver, David Aaron White, did not appear intoxicated during their accident investigation on May 25 and was released until they could get blood test results back — which can take two to four weeks.

“When we have crashes and we have to take blood, depending on the circumstances, a prosecutor most of the time will not give us a warrant until those results are in,” he said. “So those individuals are usually released until the results come back in and we can put the case together.”

Wickersham said White, 54, claimed to have either passed out or fell asleep at the wheel, injuring four people, but there was no cause to keep him in custody.

After being released, White returned home to his father’s residence in St. Clair County’s Brockway Township. On June 2, while his father was at the store, White went to a neighbor’s home asking for help. When the 86-year-old woman let him inside, White pointed a handgun at her and told her he needed money and a ride.

The woman drove White to Detroit where he purchased drugs, believed to be heroin, according to police. White then ordered the woman to drop him off in the area of Gratiot and 14 Mile on the Clinton Township-Roseville border before heading back to Detroit where he later rented a room. That night, the landlord saw a television report about White being wanted for kidnapping in St. Clair County and contacted police.

White barricaded himself inside the southwest Detroit home and held off police for nearly four hours before shooting himself in the head early Saturday morning.

Wickersham says the crash, the kidnapping and White’s suicide appear to be separate incidents.

“That’s the question I keep getting asked is, you know, obviously is there something that was an indicator that he was going to do something like he did up in St. Clair County — and again, we were just investigating a crash that had injuries,” he said. “There was no sign or indication that he was going to do something like that.”

An investigation is ongoing.