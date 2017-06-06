U2 To Play Ford Field — Fans Finally Find What They’re Looking For

DETROIT (WWJ) Live Nation confirmed Tuesday that due to incredible demand new stadium shows have been added to U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 — and Detroit is lucky enough to be among the chosen.

The newly announced dates include a limited return to North America with concerts announced in Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and San Diego. The tour will then head to Mexico City followed by concerts in Bogota, Buenos

Aires, Santiago and Sao Paulo. Tickets for the North American performances go on sale Monday, June 12th. On sale dates in Latin America vary – full listings follow.

Reaction was swift from fans who based on the original schedule thought the closest stop to metro Detroit would be in Chicago.

The tour supports an anniversary edition of the The Joshua Tree that was just released by Interscope Records on June 2. Alongside the 11-track album, the super deluxe collector’s edition includes a live recording of The Joshua Tree Tour 1987 Madison Square Garden concert; rarities and B-sides from the album’s original recording sessions; as well as 2017 remixes from Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite and Flood; plus an 84-page hardback book of unseen personal photography shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986.

Currently wowing fans and critics alike across North America, U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 wraps up North America July 1st, heading on to Europe where it kicks off a sold out tour with two shows in London on July 8th & 9th followed by concerts in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

It will then relaunch in North America September 3rd with a return to Detroit – the city where U2 first played a headline stadium show back on April 30th, 1987 at the Silverdome on the original Joshua Tree Tour.

Ticket prices start at $35.00 with general admission floor tickets at $70.00. There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com starting Thursday, June 8th (10am) through Saturday, June 10th (5pm) local times for U2.com subscribers who may have missed out on the previous presale opportunity along with new subscribers. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted. Special guest for the North America concert dates to be announced.