Another Round With Wojo: The Infamous Cab Story And Whether The Tigers Are Owed An Apology

June 7, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: another round with wojo, Evan Jankens, Will Burchfield, Wojo

(WWJ) You’re new in Detroit. You’re lost, and your wallet and phone were just stolen.

What do you do?

Probably not what 97.1 The Ticket sportswriter Will Burchfield did. “I’m outside somewhere in Greektown and I’m thinking I’ve got to somehow find my car … I sit down, take stock, and of course …”

Burchie Kid revealed all — and we mean all — during the third episode of Another Round With Wojo, with 97.1 The Ticket host Bob Wojnowski and podcast co-host Evan Jankens. The rest of us aren’t sure we could get this honest.

They also managed to work in a dissection of the Detroit Tigers season thus far, and what happens when you eat two hot dogs, two cheeseburgers, multiple bags of gas station candy, Pringles, Milk Duds and Mike & Ikes in a single afternoon.

And of course there’s what happens when you Google the words “semen shoes” on the office computer.  This is the first episode of our new podcast series where we had to break out the bleep button — and not just once.

Anyway, back out of the wormhole: Does Wojo owe the Detroit Tigers an apology?  Can you honestly compare LeBron and Jordan? Listen and let us know.

And would someone please Tweet Evan and let him in on the meaning of the word impugn?

 

