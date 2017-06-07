CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Book Returned To Library More Than 50 Years Overdue

June 7, 2017 9:07 AM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A book has found its way back to a Connecticut library — more than 50 years overdue.

Staff members at the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford say they don’t know who returned the copy of W.O. Mitchell’s “Who Has Seen The Wind.” The plot centers on a coming-of-age tale of a young man in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The book was returned Monday with a yellow sticky note reading, “Sorry it has taken so long.” It originally was due back Sept. 29, 1965.

Library director Martha Church says she doesn’t know how much the fine would be for keeping the book so long. The current library fine is 15 cents per day. Church says it used to be 10 cents a day in 1977.

The library doesn’t plan to fine the person who returned the book.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

