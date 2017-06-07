Famous New York City Bakery Opening Detroit Location

DETROIT (WWJ) – A New York City bakery made famous by HBO’s Sex in the City is opening its first U.S. location outside Manhattan, right here in Detroit.

City Bakery, popular for its pretzel croissants and rich hot chocolate, will throw its doors open in the historic Fisher Building’s Fisher Arcade later this year. The business model is diverse; owners call it part coffee shop, part bakery, and part café, among other things.

The Fisher location will be open from early morning until late afternoon, offering breakfast, lunch, afternoon desserts and catering to office workers, neighborhood residents, theater patrons and other visitor’s to the Fisher.

“When we opened our first location in Union Square, the neighborhood was on the cusp of revival, much like New Center is today,” said founder Maury Rubin, in a media release. “We are especially thrilled to be in the historic Fisher Building. Coming to Detroit in this moment of rejuvenation is special enough, and being able to open in a landmark like the Fisher Building is a gift.”

Curbed recently designated the Fisher Building as one of the top three architectural destinations in the country and the highest ranking commercial building. (The first two destinations are museums in New York and San Francisco).

The announcement comes as efforts continue to grow and promote the city’s New Center Area, which Forbes has dubbed “Detroit’s next hot neighborhood.”

“Creativity is the lifeblood of City Bakery, and the creative mood and landscape of Detroit right now is something we want to be a part of,” Rubin said.

Pastries, salads and sandwiches, in addition to City Bakery’s famous hot chocolate, will be served. (Note that sex in the City character Carrie Bradshaw proclaimed it boasts the best brownies in New York).

City Bakery’s Detroit location is set to open next fall. Outside of the U.S., the company operates several locations in Japan.